Taarak Mehta’s Shailesh Lodha takes a dig at Kapil Sharma for doing multiple projects: ‘Kya bechna kharidna hai’

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see acclaimed poets Shailesh Lodha, Popular Meeruthi, Sanjay Jhaala and Mumtaaz Naseem joining in for a ‘Kavi Special’. Apart from talking about their journeys, the poets will also create the ambience of a ‘mehfil’ on the comedy show. Shailesh, who is commonly known as Taarak Mehta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will take it upon himself to give back at Kapil’s jibe leaving everyone in splits.

As he will enter the stage, Kapil Sharma will say that Shailesh is already doing a television show, articles are written about him newspapers and he also features in big kavi samelans. He will then quiz if some EMI is troubling him that he is working so much. The poet-actor will shoot back saying Kapil already has a show and is also doing films, “Kya bechna kharidna hai (What do you want to buy and sell)?” His reply will leave Kapil dumbstruck while Archana Puran Singh will not be able to control her laugh.

The other three poets will talk about love and romance through their words. Hearing Popular Meeruthi’s rendition of his lover, Shailesh Lodha will even joke how even at this age, he hasn’t lost the charm. Sanjay Jhaala, on his part, says that people who love never die of heart disease as their heart is with someone else always. Hearing Mumtaaz’s take on love, Kiku Sharda will say how poets are lucky to be able to express their feelings for their partners without being taken literally by them.

As already reported by us, another episode this weekend will Kapil Sharma and his team hosting ace cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Apart from sharing fun facets about their cricketing world, the two will also showcase their musical talent. Shikhar will take on the flute to play Jagjit Singh’s “Hoton se chu lo tum” while Prithvi will perform the rap “Apna Time Aayega”.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 on Sony TV.