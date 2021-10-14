The Kapil Sharma Show: Taapsee Pannu questioned for ‘throwing out’ Akshay Kumar from her films, watch fun promos

Kapil Sharma will throw some bouncers at Taapsee Pannu in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the promos released by Sony TV channel’s social media handles, Taapsee is seen having some great laughs along with her Rashmi Rocket co-stars Supriya Pathak, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

While in one promo, Kapil points out at Taapsee’s fixation with subjects around sports in her films including Soorma, Saand Ki Aankh and now, Rashmi Rocket, he also teases her for “throwing out” Akshay Kumar in her movies.

In the clip, Kapil says, “Taapsee ne kaafi saari films ki jin mein woh athlete bani hain. Soorma or Manmarziyaan mein inhone hockey kheli, Saand Ki Aankh mein inhone rifle shooting ki or aane wali film inki cricket ke uper hai or ab jo film hai usmein athlete bani hain. Toh aapne acting a course kiya hai ya PT Usha ka? (Taapsee has done many films in which she essayed the role of an athlete. In Soorma and Manmarziyaan she played hockey, in Saand Ki Aankh she did rifle shooting, she has another film coming up, which is on cricket and in Rashmi Rocket, she’ll be playing the role of an athlete again. You did an acting course or P.T. Usha course?).”

Kapil refers to Taapsee’s small, career-defining role in Akshay-starrer Baby that eventually gave her a standalone film Naam Shabana, and also makes fun of Mission Mangal. He says that Taapsee did Baby with Akshay and removed the actor from her stand-alone film, then she made a rocket with Akshay in Mission Mangal and removed him from Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee and her team will be the guests as they promote their latest Rashmi Rocket. The sports-drama releases on ZEE5 on Friday. Taapsee plays a sprinter who challenges the archaic gender testing which women sportspersons are still subjected to.

Rashmi Rocket has been helmed by Akarsh Khurana and marks Taapsee’s first collaboration with the entire cast and director.