The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar promote Saand Ki Aankh

This Saturday, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Saand Ki Aankh. They will be joined by the original shooter dadis – Chandro and Prakashi Tomar and their co-star Vineet Kumar Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Taapsee Pannu’s court connection

Advertising

Taapsee Pannu will share that courtroom drama sequences are her lucky charm in films. She will say that all her hit films like Pink, Mulk and Badla had scenes in the court and thus raked in big numbers. She will reveal that she asked the makers of Saand Ki Aankh to include a courtroom scene in the film too, and so they shot a gram panchayat sequence. Taapsee will laugh to add that courtroom drama has become my sub-genre.

Bhumi Pednekar’s method acting process

Talking about her preparation for the film, Bhumi Pednekar will share that they had to smoke hookah, make cow dung cakes and learn to do everything village women do in their day-to-day life. She will reveal that they actually did everything and it was not just acting. When Kapil will ask if she also learnt a maid’s work during Lust Stories, she will smile to agree and share that she is a method actor. She will reveal that she actually cleaned houses in her building to understand a maid’s job well.

Taapsee’s budget wedding

Advertising

While talking about weddings, Taapsee will share that she owns a wedding agency named ‘The Wedding Factory’. In a candid mood, she will reveal that she would have a very simple wedding with limited guests. Taapsee will state that after running a wedding company she understands how people spend uselessly on ceremonies. She will say that she will cut down on all extra expenditure and rather invest the money in a productive way.

Kapil inspired by Shooter Dadis

After meeting Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, Kapil Sharma will be highly inspired. Seeing them shoot so well at the age of 87, Kapil Sharma will state that he feels likes handing over a gun to his mother as well. The shooter dadis will also be happy to meet Kapil and share that they love watching his show. When Kapil will ask them how they manage to stand against all criticisms, the Tomars will reveal that they became deaf to what others said, and that’s how they managed to achieve all that they could.