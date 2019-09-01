The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Cast of Chhichhore to grace the stage

On Sunday, the team of Chhichhore will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The lead cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tushar Pandey, Navin Polishetty, Saharsh Shukla will be joined by their director Nitesh Tiwari. Tiwari will take the opportunity to reveal some fun secrets about his cast.

While the team will also indulge in some fun dance acts with the kids in the audience, Shraddha will be pleasantly surprised as her friend Shama will also join her on the stage.

Sushant took more time to get ready than Shraddha

Talking about his actors, Nitesh Tiwari will share that it took three-four hours for the men in the movie to get ready before the shoot, especially when they had to film the older version. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor took no time compared to them to get ready. Further heaping compliments on his leading lady, Tiwari will share that Shraddha was the entertainer on the set and used to keep the energy high with her humour.

Chhichhore leads on being college dropouts

In a strange co-incident, the leading actors of Chhichhore are both college dropouts. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor will share that they re-lived their college days through the film. Sushant will further reveal that he was a true chhichhora in college and would pull pranks on everyone.

Chhichhore team reveal secrets about each other

The team will reveal that Varun Sharma is a complete social media addict. He would post pictures each day from the schedule of the film. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, was blamed to take the most number of mini-breaks that would halt the flow of the shoot day.

Varun Sharma’s mother reaction to his on-screen kisses

Varun Sharma will talk about how his mother was shocked to see him kiss in Fukrey. Like a typical Punjabi mother, she went ‘haww’ when she saw her son kiss on the big screen.