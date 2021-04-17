The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale get engaged, see photos

The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who remained mum about their relationship for years, on Saturday surprised fans with the news of their engagement. Sugandha and Sanket took to Instagram to break the news, sharing their beautiful, love-filled pictures.

While Sanket wrote, “found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23,” Sugandha posted, “Forever.” The couple’s friends from the industry showered them with love and best wishes.

Actor Rahul Dev replied to Sanket’s post, writing, “Many many congratulations to you both!! Lots of love.” Musician Tony Kakkar wrote, “Many congratulations. How beautiful to hear that.” Actor Sharib Hashmi expressed his happiness, writing, “Dherr saari mubaarakbaad aap dono ko.”

The couple, however, is yet to reveal their wedding plans. The rumours about their relationship surfaced in 2017 when media reports suggested the pair had been dating since 2016 and was ready to tie the knot. At the time, Sugandha had shot down the rumours, saying, they were just good friends.

“This is a false news. We have played girlfriend-boyfriend on a TV show but not in real life. We are good friends and we have been working together from a long time on several projects,” she had then said.

Amid rumours, Sugandha and Sanket had co-hosted Zee TV’s Summer Express 2017, and it was considered as a part of their plan to take more assignments together.