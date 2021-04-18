The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale announce wedding date, share new photos

The Kapil Sharma co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale on Sunday announced they will tie the knot on April 26. The announcement came a day after the couple made their relationship official and shared the news of their engagement. Posting a series of stunning pictures, which seem to be a part of their pre-wedding photoshoot, Sugandha announced the wedding date.

“Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021,” Sugandha wrote alongside the love-filled pictures. Sanket also shared a group of pictures on his Instagram page and thanked friends and fans for their wishes. “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.”



The comments section under the couple’s post was soon filled with congratulatory messages from their fans. While announcing her engagement to Sanket on Saturday, Sugandha had written, “Forever,” while the comedian had posted, “found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23.”

The rumours about their relationship surfaced in 2017 when media reports suggested the pair had been dating since 2016 and was ready to tie the knot. At the time, Sugandha had shot down the rumours, saying, they were just good friends.

“This is a false news. We have played girlfriend-boyfriend on a TV show but not in real life. We are good friends and we have been working together from a long time on several projects,” she had then said. Amid rumours, Sugandha and Sanket had co-hosted Zee TV’s Summer Express 2017, and it was considered as a part of their plan to take more assignments together.