The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonu Sood to be the first guest

The Kapil Sharma Show’s new episodes will air from August 1. The Kapil Sharma Show’s new episodes will air from August 1.

Comedian Kapil Sharma will be hosting actor Sonu Sood in the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, upon its return post the lockdown. And going by the teasers released by Sony TV on its social media handles, it is going to be a laugh riot.

The Kapil Sharma Show had been airing old episodes for the past several months ever since its production halted due to the spread of coronavirus. The team recently resumed shooting amid strict safety guidelines. And to ensure the return of its viewers, the makers chose Sonu Sood, who is already making news for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the lockdown.

Lautegi sabhi ke chehron par hassi aur aa rahe hai poore India ke dilon ke superstar. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow ke naye episodes 1st August se har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. #LaughterKaReturn @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/2rNf5RT5O8 — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 28, 2020

While the first teaser had the entire cast of the show, including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti, announcing the show’s comeback, a new teaser which was released on Tuesday had Kapil and Sonu cracking some jokes, with Archana Puran Singh laughing in her signature style.

To guarantee the safety of its team, the new format of the show will not have a live audience. It will instead place cutouts of people to give a feel of the studio audience. Kapil had, last week, posted a video on social media inviting fans to be a part of the show through video calls.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s new episodes will air from August 1, on weekends, at 9:30 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd