The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical extravaganza with Sonu Nigam

This Saturday, Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima will grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sonu will share how Kapil Sharma discussed having him and his wife coming to his show on a flight and in zest, Sonu agreed to it. Keeping his word, when Kapil called him, he happily accepted his invitation.

Apart from fun moments, Sonu Nigam will also oblige the host and the audience with their requests of songs, leaving everyone mesmerised.

The secret behind Sonu Nigam’s soft-spoken nature

While talking about the singer, Kapil will ask Sonu about his calm and soft-spoken nature. Sonu will share “People manage to get an attitude when they become famous or settle down but I have always remembered a few things that I do not have to do – I know that I will never speak badly about anyone in front or behind the back of people. I have also learned that no matter what, one has to find happiness in whatever they do, be it big or small.” Leaving everyone surprised with his wit, he will further add, “And tell me, who can speak loudly after he is married? I have a wife, who has taught me how to speak softly.”

Madhurima spills the beans on Sonu

Madhurima Nigam will share some interesting secrets about her husband. She will mention that Sonu gets possessed by a typical ‘Dilli Wali Aunty’ or ‘her daughter’ especially when he is packing his bags. She will share how Sonu starts behaving like these elite women and throws tantrums like them. Sonu will leave them in splits by enacting the same on stage.

Ginni is Kapil’s reminder clock

Kapil Sharma will share with the guests how he forgets all birthdays and anniversaries of his friends and family. He will state that his wife Ginni reminds her of all important dates. Thanking his better half, Kapil will accept that all women have a really sharp memory.

When Sonu was asked to stop singing

Kapil will ask Sonu if he ever encountered an embarrassing moment during any of his concerts or performances. To this, Sonu will share how once a middle-aged lady asked him to stop singing mid-performance. The singer will, however, share that he took it very positively, and moved on from that bad day of his life.

Sonu Nigam – The multi-tasker

Sonu will further also talk about having learned Taekwondo. In fact, he will reveal that he knows numerology and had also studied the art of palmistry. Giving insight into his other talent, he will share that he is trained in yoga and can type perfectly without even looking at the screen.

Watch Sonu Nigam on The Kapil Sharma Show, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.