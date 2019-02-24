The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonchiriya cast to reveal each other’s secrets

This Sunday, bandits from upcoming movie Sonchiriya will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee will be seen sharing each other’s secrets on the stage.

While Kapil and his team will leave no chance to keep the ball rolling, Archana Puran Singh will also be introduced tonight, in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Dhool Ki Holi:

Sushant Singh Rajput will open up on his preparation towards his role to Kapil Sharma. He will reveal that during the making of the film, he used to just put some dust on his face to get into the Daaku look. To his surprise, gradually, the whole team started following the same. Bhumi will further share that the team started calling the process as ‘Dhool Ki Holi’.

Bhumi attended ‘Lota’ parties:

Bhumi Pednekar, while talking about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, will reveal that to get into the character and to understand the hardships faced by women, she attended real ‘Lota’ parties. Kapil Sharma will then lightly tell her that a lot of important deals like marriage proposals, business plans are cracked during such parties in villages.

Bhumi the casting director:

Bhumi will further talk about her experience of working as an assistant casting director with YRF. She will share that she has cast many actors who are now Bollywood A-listers. Bhumi will reveal that she had even cast Sushant for his second film (Shuddh Desi Romance).

Manoj Bajpayee had a dacoit roommate:

Manoj Bajpayee will reveal to the audience that he used to stay with a real bandit named Maan Singh. He will mention that even after years of surrendering, Maan Singh used to stay alert all the time. He would stare at people as he was insecure about his old rivalries. He always used to live under the fear that someone might kill him for revenge.

Sapna, Bachcha Yadav and Rajesh Arora’s interesting game:

Bachcha Yadav (Kiku Sharda) will introduce the fun game ‘Ke Bhayel Crorepati’. He will play the game with Rajesh Arora (Kapil) and Sapna (Krushna Abhishek) as the expert. Their hilarious banter will leave the audience in splits.

Watch the Sonchiriya cast on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.