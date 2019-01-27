The Kapil Sharma Show: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga cast to take the audience on a joy ride

The Kapil Sharma Show will see the cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on Sunday’s episode. The cast, comprising of the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, will join Kapil Sharma and his team for a fun episode.

Rajkummar Rao will also make a special entry as a surprise to the team. While talking about his past films, Rao will share that since sarees have become lucky for him (Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi), he feels like he should start wearing sarees at home.

Sonam reveals that the Kapoor family is scared of her mother Sunita

The father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will spill the beans on their family members and their personal lives. They will make it evident that it is Sunita (Anil’s wife) who calls the shot in the Kapoor household and that everyone is scared of her. Sonam will even go to the extent of telling Kapil, “Aap meri mummy ko jaante nai ho (You don’t know my mother).”

The Kapoors are bad singers

Juhi Chawla is known to have a mesmerising voice. On the request of the audience, she will sing “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaon”. She will also reveal that she aspired to become a singer once but then felt she wasn’t good enough and ended up becoming an actor. When Juhi will force Anil and Sonam to sing along with her, they will confess that everyone in the Kapoor household is a pathetic singer. Sonam will say that if someone ever blackmails her and says “If you won’t sing, you will die, I might choose to just die but I can’t sing.”

Anil apologises to Sonam for missing her parent-teacher meeting

During the episode, Sonam Kapoor will reveal that Anil has never ever attended any of her and her siblings’ parent-teacher meetings as he was always busy with his work. In fact, he has always been late to their birthday parties and was always in the costume of the film that he was shooting for as he used to come directly from the sets. Anil will take the opportunity to apologise to his daughter on national television for not been able to be part of her childhood in a more wholesome way.

Anil’s reason of working with his family

During the show, Kapil will joke about how Anil Kapoor works only with his family- be it with his nephew Arjun Kapoor (Mubarakan) or the upcoming projects with daughter Sonam (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga) and son Harshvardhan (Abhinav Bindra biopic). Kapil will ask if he is promoting them or are they promoting him. Anil will quickly retort that since petrol prices are so high, whenever he has to leave for a shoot, he wants to take other actors in his family along with him for a ride.

Watch the cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on The Kapil Sharma tonight on Sony TV.