The Kapil Sharma Show resumes shooting

Kapil Sharma and his team are all set to bring back the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show back to our television screens. Kapil, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti are back on the sets of the show as they have resumed shooting with various safety precautions in place.

On Saturday, Kapil shared videos on his Instagram profile where the actor informed his fans that the shoot for his comedy show has begun. He shared a video featuring his co-star Sumona Chakravarti. Kapil wrote, “Taking all precautions. #Staysafe #Staysanitised”

Later, Kapil also shared a video featuring Bharti Singh. After being sanitised, the actor’s temperature and oxygen levels were tested before entering the sets.

Earlier, a source informed indianexpress.com, “Sonu Sood will be the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. Talks have been on with him for a long time, and Kapil personally has been in touch with Sood. He readily agreed and even assured that he would be available as and when they would need him to shoot. The team has also spoken to Manoj Bajpayee to grace the show in the coming days.”

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh in the cast.

