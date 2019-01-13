The Kapil Sharma Show: Shatrughan Sinha opens up about his love story

On Sunday night, Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam Sinha and son Luv Sinha will grace The Kapil Sharma Show.

While sharing anecdotes from his life, Shatrughan will reveal that the first time he took an autograph from someone. It was from his daughter Sonakshi Sinha. The legendary actor will also share some fun stories from his past.

Shatrughan Sinha’s first meeting with wife Poonam

When asked to share their love story, Poonam Sinha will reveal how the two had met on a train from Patna to Mumbai. While she was traveling back home after attending a relative’s wedding, Shatrughan was on his way to join FTII (Pune). Their berth was opposite each other and they both sat there crying. While Poonam was upset after getting a scolding from her mother, Shatrughan was sad about leaving his parents back home. Amazed by her beauty, Shatrughan tried his best to talk to her but couldn’t muster enough courage. His only consolation was when he got to touch her feet accidentally. Shatrughan will crack a joke stating that from that day till now, they both are crying with each other.

When Shatrughan Sinha was rejected by his mother-in-law

Further, in the show, Shatrughan Sinha will recall the moment when his elder brother Ram Sinha and director NN Sippy took his proposal to Poonam. Her mother rejected the proposal and even got furious at the men for even coming home. She felt that Shatrughan Sinha looked like a goon with his wheatish complexion and marks on his face. On the other hand, her daughter was a former Miss India and really beautiful. She dared them to imagine how the two would look together in a photograph.

When Pahlaj Nihalani was jealous of Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha will reveal an amusing incident which almost led to Pahlaj Nihlani breaking up with his wife (then girlfriend). He will share that she was a fan and when they met once, she took his autograph. Shatrughan will further share that even though Nihalani liked him, he got upset with his girlfriend for taking a villain’s autograph. Post the incident, the couple didn’t speak for six months.

Manoj Kumar named Shatrughan Sinha’s twins

Most people would know that Shatrughan Sinha has four brothers in real life and they are named after the Dasharath brothers – Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan. Shatrughan’s bungalow in Mumbai is even named Ramayan. Even before Shatrughan and Poonam could decide their son’s names, Manoj Kumar christened them Luv and Kush after Lord Ram’s twins.

Watch the fun episode of The Kapil Sharma Show tonight at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.