The Kapil Sharma Show: John Abraham to turn dietician for Kapil Sharma, watch video

Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to host Satyameva Jayate 2 actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Director Milap Zaveri will also join them. The Instagram handle of Sony TV on Wednesday shared a sneak peek of the fun episode.

Kapil, in his inimitable style, will tease John about his physical strength and how he gives fitness goals to people like him. During the conversation, he’ll also ask John to reveal ways to shed extra kilos in a week. When John agrees to suggest a diet plan, Kapil will gush about having John as his dietician.

Kapil Sharma will also take a jibe at the “glow” of Divya Khosla Kumar, who’s making her acting comeback with Satyameva Jayate 2. Fellow comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will present their gags too. It looks like Kiku will steal the show when he’ll ask John why he chose Abhishek Bachchan over Priyanka Chopra to kiss in their 2008 film Dostana.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The vigilante drama features John Abraham in three avatars taking on corruption. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 25.