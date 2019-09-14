The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sanjay, Maanayata and Chunky Panday promote Prassthanam

On Saturday, the team of Prasthanam will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. While the leading actors Sanjay Dutt and Chunky Pandey will talk about their journey in the industry, Sanjay’s wife and producer of the film Maanayata Dutt will reveal their fun secrets from the shoot. They will be also joined by Satyajeet Dubey, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur. Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar will entertain the audience by enacting the various characters of Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt open up about their relationship

Advertising

Maanayata will share that Sanjay was the one who proposed. She was friends with him for three years and then dated him for another three years before tying the knot. Sharing more about her husband’s interest in food, Maanayata will say that he loves cooking food at home for the family. While Maanayata will confess that she gets angry easily, she will also share that Sanju irritates her by calling her 50 times in a day.

Sanjay-Maanayata’s professional bonding

Discussing further about their relationship, Maanayata will open up about their professional bonding. She will confess that Sanjay Dutt was the one who troubled her most during the shoot. He would come late causing the shoot to get delayed. She will also reveal that Sanjay would play pranks on her making her lose her temper quite often.

Sanjay Dutt lies about his money to wife Maanayata

Advertising

Kapil Sharma will pull Maanayata’s leg saying that since she is the producer of the film, she must not have paid Sanjay Dutt. He will say that she already knew that the money would come to her. Maanayata will laugh to share that she did pay the first payment to Sanju to lock his dates. Post that Sanjay will confess on the show that he lies about his monetary agreements for his projects to his wife. He will share that he keeps some money for himself and gives the rest to his wife.

Kapil’s affection towards Sanjay Dutt

Talking about his fonding for Sanjay Dutt, Kapil Sharma will say that most people in Punjab wanted a hairstyle similar to the superstar. Kapil will share that all saloons in his hometown would flaunt Sanjay’s poster to attract customers. Kapil will also narrate an incident wherein he bought tickets for Khalnayak for Rs 200, a huge amount in 1993.

When Kapil lied that he was Sanju’s producer

Sharing a fun incident with Sanjay Dutt and co, Kapil will say that he was in Amsterdam when Sanju released. Wanting to catch the show, he traveled to the outskirts but sadly got a few minutes late. Having a strict policy, the authorities were not allowing him in. Kapil thus showed him a picture with Ranbir Kapoor with him and told the guards that he is the producer of the film. He was thus allowed to enter late.

How Chunky became Pandayji from Pandu for his family and friends

During the show, Chunky Pandey will share that his wife encouraged him to take up negative roles. He will share that every time they had a fight, she would call him names and tell him that he is a villain in real life. Chunky will also share that post doing negative roles, people have started respecting him. Earlier most in his family would call him Pandu but now address him as Panday ji. He will laugh to share that now even his wife is scared of him.