The Kapil Sharma Show: Sania Mirza thanks Anam Mirza for fighting with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza will grace The Kapil Sharma Show today. While usually Kapil Sharma makes fun of his guests, in tonight’s episode, Sania will take the opportunity to pull his leg, leaving him speechless.

Advertising

On the other hand, Sapna (Krushna Abhishek) and Bachcha Singh (Kiku Sharda) will have some special offers for the tennis player. While Sapna will offer a French-Open massage at her parlour, Bachcha will display his lori (lullaby) skills.

Sania on motherhood duties

While talking about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s baby, Kapil Sharma will ask her if the diaper changing duties are decided on basis of a toss between the couple. Sania will reveal she is a very hands-on mother and changes the diaper and takes care of other requirements of Izhaan herself. Shoaib doesn’t do much as either he comes home tired or comes only for limited time. So she lets him relax and doesn’t bother him with these duties.

Sania plans to return to the court soon

Sania Mirza will also talk about her comeback by the end of this year. She will open up about the beauty of giving birth to another life. The sportswoman will go on to reveal how she is planning to reduce the pregnancy weight before returning to the court.

Sania’s biryani treat

Kapil Sharma will recall an incident when he had visited Hyderabad. He called up Sania Mirza to know about the best place that serves biryani. To his delight, Sania, while in Dubai, managed to send him a big container with delicious biryani. Kapil will share that it had such a tempting aroma that he was mobbed in the hotel for the food. And in all the commotion, the vessel got misplaced. While the man delivering the food didn’t take money from him, he sweetly requested Kapil to send back his container.

The jija-saali bond

Sania Mirza will be accompanied by her younger sister Anam Mirza on The Kapil Sharma Show. She will share that Anam is her partner-in-crime and they both are each other’s secret keepers. Anam, on her part, will confesses that she fights a lot with her brother-in-law Shoaib Malik, even over petty things. Sania will then thank Anam, stating that because she fights with him, Shoaib has no energy left to argue with her.

Sania and Dia Mirza being sisters

Bachcha Yadav (Kiku Sharda) will joke about Dia Mirza being Sania Mirza’s sister. To this, the tennis player will state that people in Hyderabad actually assumed them to be sisters. She will share that Dia was her senior in school. Recalling an incident, Sania will share that when Dia had won her beauty pageant, a woman congratulated her mother on the streets. Her mother had to always clarify to people that they might have the same surname but Dia was not her daughter.

Advertising

Watch Sania Mirza reminisce about her childhood and more on The Kapil Sharma Show tonight at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.