The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan reveals how Sanjay Dutt tried to convince him for marriage

After hosting Ranveer Singh in the premiere episode of his new show, Kapil Sharma will send his audience on a laughter ride by having Salman Khan on the stage. The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome Salman along with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and their father Salim Khan coming over. Earlier, Salman graced Koffee with Karan season 5 with his brothers. While there is no doubt that the episode is going to be loaded with a lot of revelations about the Khan brothers, Salman will also reveal how Sanjay Dutt convinced him to get married.

In a teaser clip of the upcoming episode, we see Salman Khan sharing the story when Sanjay explained to him why the actor should get married. In the video, Salman mimics Sanjay and says, “Sanju baba was convincing me to get married and said ‘Bhaijaan, you should get married.’ And as he spoke, his phone was constantly ringing. He said ‘you come home tired after the shoot. She will press your head. Marriage is the best thing.”

Earlier, Salman had promoted the show and welcomed Kapil back on the television via Twitter. He had tweeted, “Iss weekend ki alag hi hai baat! Kyunki honge aapke saath, @KapilSharmaK9! Masti aur entertainment se bhara, dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj se har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf @SonyTV par.”

The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up in 2017 when things fell out of place following Kapil’s mid-air spat with fellow comedian Sunil Grover. Kapil took a sabbatical for a year. In 2018, he made his debut as a producer with a Punjabi film. His TV comeback was however received by his fans with more excitement.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has an ensemble cast including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakraborty. This time, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have also joined Kapil’s team.