The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan says he waits for Rani Mukerji to sign his pay cheques

Kapil Sharma is all set to host the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the upcoming episode of his show. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are in for some laughter while promoting their upcoming film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Instagram handle of Sony TV shared a promo on Thursday giving us a sneak peek into all the fun and frolic. When Kapil asks Saif why he’s doing back-to-back projects, the actor will show his witty side by saying that he’s scared that if he stays at home, he and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan might end up planning another kid.

Saif Ali Khan, on his part, will also quip that while working with Rani Mukerji before meant both of them waiting together for their pay cheques from Yash Raj Films, now he awaits for Rani to sign his cheque, since she’s married to YRF head Aditya Chopra.

Kapil Sharma will also tease the new kids on the block — Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. He’ll say Siddhant is such a method actor, that while preparing for Bunty Aur Babli 2, he started pick-pocketing in real life too.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV over the weekend.