Thursday, July 14, 2022

The Kapil Sharma Show return pushed to September, here’s why

After Kapil Sharma has completed his USA tour, he will start working on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will launch in September on Sony TV.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 14, 2022 12:22:47 pm
kapil sharma showThe Kapil Sharma Show is set to be back on Sony TV in September. (Photo: Kapil/Instagram)

While Kapil Sharma and his team have been touring the USA with their shows, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to return on television. While earlier, the comedy series was set to begin in August, indianexpress.com has information that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will launch in September, along with Indian Idol 13.

Kapil has his shows till the end of July in the USA and will also perform in Australia on the first weekend of September. Since a few shows were postponed, the team is figuring out if they will extend the tour or not. Also, with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 all set to launch, the channel decided to push the show to September. Both, Kapil Sharma’s show and the new season of Indian Idol are much-anticipated by fans, and will hit television screens at the same time,” a source close to the show shared.

The Kapil Sharma Show will go back to its original timeslot of 9:30 pm, as India’s Laughter Champions will wrap up by then. They added that while there is a discussion to get more actors on board, only when Kapil comes back, will the team sit down to finalise things.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

Kapil Sharma and his team, including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur and Chandan Prabhakar recently performed in Toronto and Vancouver. The team is now set to tour New York, however, owing to visa issues, a few shows had to be cancelled.

Besides entertaining fans with his comedy, Kapil Sharma also shot for a Nandita Das film earlier this year. The actor will be seen playing a food delivery man in the project. However, there is no update on its release date yet.

