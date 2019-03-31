The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kapil Sharma and Remo D’souza celebrate their birthday

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome ace choreographers Remo D’souza and Ganesh Acharya on the show. With them on the stage, the episode will be all about dance, fun and a lot of entertainment.

Remo and Kapil celebrate their birthday

During a candid conversation, Kapil and Remo will realise that they share birthdays (April 2). And to their surprise, the team will bring cakes for them to celebrate. Kapil’s cake will have miniature idols of his various characters while Remo’s will have an impression of his dance icon Michael Jackson.

Remo’s most difficult choreography

Talking about Remo’s Bollywood journey, Kapil Sharma will ask him about the most difficult time he had choreographing a song. The audience will burst into laughter when Remo will reply it was “Ishq Samandar” with Sanjay Dutt.

Remo and Ganesh’s Pinga act

On Kapil and Sapna’s (Krushna Abhishek) request, Remo and Ganesh will perform on Baajirao Mastani’s song “Pinga.” The two will even don sarees to dance on the number that was originally performed by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Remo the sleep dancer

Remo will share his experience about the time he used to share his room with five-six people. After he used to come from practice, the filmmaker-choreographer used to also dance in his sleep and even kick a few of his roommates in the process.

Watch the dancing gurus on The Kapil Sharma Show at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.