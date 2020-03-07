The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Ramayan actors grace the stage

Ramayan actors will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ramayan actors will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome Ramayan actors Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri along with producer Subhash Sagar. The episode is sure to take the audience down the memory lane as the team talks about the popular mythological show.

Arun Govil on how he bagged Ram’s role

Prior to Ramayan, Arun Govil played the character of King Vikramaditya in Vikram and Baital. He shared on the show that when he got to know Ramayan was being made, he reached out to the producer and told him that he is interested to play the lead role. The producer did not sign him and went on hunting for another actor for more than a month. After failing to find the perfect actor, he called Govil back saying he will never find anyone better than him.

How the Ramayan cast was unaware of their popularity

Deepika Chikhalia, who played Sita, shared that they shot for more than three years in the outskirts of Mumbai, which is why they never got to know about their stardom. She said that when Rajiv Gandhi invited them to felicitate their performance, they witnessed a huge crowd that gave them an idea of their popularity.

Kapil to share his Ramayan memories

While reminiscing about the past days, Kapil Sharma shared that when the serial came on television, female members in his house and the neighbours who used to come over to watch the show, always put their duppata over their head as a mark of respect to the characters.

Ramayan cast was offered big money for bold magazine shoots

Arun Govil, who rose to fame playing Lord Ram shared that he was approached by a number of magazines to do sensuous photoshoots. He shared that since the actors had a very pious on-screen image, many media houses wanted to experiment with their look and get them to flaunt their bold side. However, given that the audience looked up to them, none of them did it, even when big money was offered to them.

