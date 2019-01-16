The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil brings back his character Rajesh Arora

The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is off to a great start. The comedy show has secured the top spot on the TRP chart. After two successful weekends, actor-comedian Kapil, along with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti, is all set to entertain the television audience this week as well.

The new teasers of the show have set the tone of the upcoming episodes right. This week, Kapil will host Why Cheat India actor Emraan Hashmi and singer Guru Randhawa. In one of the promos, we see the comedian making fun of Emraan’s onscreen image of a ‘serial kisser’. He also pulls off one or two jokes on Guru Randhawam, who he says has been singing from the time he was in third grade.

Another promo introduces the character Rajesh Arora from the previous season of the show. The promo has Kapil dressed as Arora. “Karne aapka manoranjan dobara, aa gaye hain humare Rajesh Arora! Miliye unn se, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par,” reads the caption of the video shared on Sony TV’s official Twitter handle.

The character Rajesh Arora has been the most loved character of The Kapil Sharma Show. His catchphrase, “Merko tumhari ye baat bilkul pasand nahi aayi” became popular among viewers and his funny banter with Kiku Sharda and Navjot Singh Sidhu left everyone rolling with laughter. Now, as he makes a comeback in the second season, it will be interesting to see what he has to offer.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.