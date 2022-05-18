Kapil Sharma teases Guru Randhawa: ‘I thought you didn’t leave your home without Nora Fatehi’

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi might have quashed their dating rumours but that hasn’t stopped Kapil Sharma from pulling the singer’s leg. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian-actor questioned Guru Randhawa about Nora Fatehi, who seemed to have become his constant collaborator. The singer will appear on the show with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar.

A promo of the episode shows how a surprised Kapil Sharma telling Guru that he never expected to see him without Nora. “Mujhe ye jaanke khushi hue ki Guru ladko ke saath bhi aata hai. Mujhe laga tha Nora ke bina ghar se nahi nikalte aap (I am happy to know that Guru can also come with boys. I thought he will never step out of the house without Nora),” Kapil commented, which left Honey Singh, Divya and Archana Puran Singh in split.

As the promo proceeds, we see Kapil asking Guru how his music videos have always managed to feature beautiful women. In response, the singer admitted that he gets positive energy from them. “Humara bhi mann karta hai khulke nachne ko. Ladko ko dekhkar kitna nachoge (We also want to dance wholeheartedly. But how can you do that long if you will keep looking at men around you),” Guru gave a hilarious response.

Guru has collaborated with Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar for their upcoming song, titled ‘Designer.’ The song will release on May 19. He had marked his presence on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this year with Nora. The two were promoting their popular track, ‘Dance Meri Rani.’

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is looking forward to his next Netflix project with Nandita Das. In the film, he will be playing the role of a food delivery partner. He recently also wrapped up the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is going off-air for some time.