The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Women’s Day celebration with the cast of Devi

The Kapil Sharma airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the cast of Devi will visit The Kapil Sharma Show. The short film features Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama. The actors will be seen sharing some fun anecdotes from their personal and professional lives.

Kajol invited media to the wrong address on her wedding day

While talking about her wedding with actor Ajay Devgn, Kajol will confess that she invited the media to the wrong address. The actor will share that she knew the media would try to hunt down the location if she kept quiet. So, instead she chose to tell them an incorrect one so that she could have a private function.

Shruti Hassan on why she picked Devi

Kapil Sharma will quiz Shruti Hassan on why she took up this 13-minute film. The actor will respond saying that she loved the script and felt that rather than worrying about the screen time, she should focus on the message the film was giving.

Kajol will be seen dancing with Bharti Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kajol’s knitting hobby

In a candid conversation, Kajol will share that while acting is her passion, she loves knitting. The actor will say that she enjoys making crochet work and has even knit blankets and sweaters for her family. Kajol will say that it gives her immense joy to make clothes for people she loves.

Kajol and Shruti Haasan play pivotal roles in the short film titled Devi.

Archana Puran Singh on International Women’s Day

Talking about the special day, Archana Puran Singh will share that her sons always make the occasion special for her. She will say that they have even planned a surprise this year. Singh will say that although she feels every day is for women, a symbolic date can act as a reminder to empower women around the globe.

