The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi grace the stage

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi will grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their latest music video “Pachtaoge”. The song by Arijit Singh released on Friday. Vicky and Nora will have a gala time with Kapil Sharma and his team as they will talk about their experience of working together. Nora will hit the stage to give a sizzling performance and will be accompanied by Krushna Abhishek.

Vicky Kaushal did Pachtaoge because of Nora Fatehi

As the conversation will steer towards their music video “Pachtaoge”, Kapil Sharma will ask Vicky what made him take it up. To this, he will wittingly reply that Nora Fatehi was the only reason he agreed to do the video. He will further share that when he heard the lyrics of the song for the first time he fell in love with it. And he was also excited to work with Arijit Singh.

When Nora Fatehi became Nora Paji on Pachtaoge set

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi will share that the filming team of the video had a lot of Punjabis. And everyone used to address each other as ‘paaji’. Nora will say that she used to feel left out and also wanted a nickname, so she told everyone to call her ‘behenji’. She will add that everyone just refused to name her that and finally they relented on calling her ‘Nora paaji’ too.

Vicky on his father’s reaction when he decided to take up acting

Vicky Kaushal will talk about his father Sham Kaushal, who is a well-known action director in Bollywood. Vicky will share that he used to go on film sets as a kid, and always enjoyed being there. When he decided to take up acting, his parents were not happy and urged him to take a well-settled profession. His father did not want him to go through the struggle. Sham Kaushal made it clear to Vicky, that he will always stand by his side as a father but never as an action director, aiding him.

Vicky Kaushal wants to work with Madhuri Dixit

During the show, Vicky Kaushal will mention that it is his dream to work with Madhuri Dixit, at least once in his life. On her part, Nora Fatehi will share that she crushes upon Hrithik Roshan in Bollywood. Agreeing to that, Vicky will share that he too admires Hrithik and had even mentioned to his dad when he was young, that he wants to meet Hrithik.