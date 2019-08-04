The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical night with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan

This Sunday, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The ace sarod players will open up about their personal and professional lives, and also spill the beans about each other. The father-sons trio will also present a mesmerising performance.

Amaan and Ayaan thank their father

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Ayaan and Amaan Ali Khan will talk about their journey and their father’s influence on them. Ayaan will share that it was their father’s blessings and training that they could reach great heights. He will further share that it would have otherwise taken them another 30 years to acquire the name and fame. Their father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will reveal that his kids were not interested to sing or play sarod till they were 10 years old.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s performance at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will talk about the time when he performed ‘Raga For Peace’ in the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Concert. He will narrate an incident of how he was called for the concert and asked to sing only for five minutes. Ustad had to then inform the team that the instrument takes more than five minutes to tune. He will have a hearty laugh over how another American musician took a long time to tune his instrument and the audience started clapping believing he had already started to perform.

When Ayaan used to torture his tutor

The Khan brothers would further reveal that they started singing from a very early age. When their father would go for tours, he would get a tutor to train them. Ayaan, who wasn’t keen on music then, would trouble his trainer by putting powder on his head and even spilling water on him.

When Ustad’s gesture made Princess Diana happy

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will also talk about the time when Prince Charles and Princess Diana were in Delhi. He will share that during one panel meeting, Diana was feeling cold in the hall. That’s when Ustad Khan gave his shawl to her, which she humbly accepted.