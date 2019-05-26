The Kapil Sharma Show preview: When Usha Uthup was called a ‘bhoot’

On Sunday, Indi-pop icon Usha Uthup and Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosle will grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The popular musicians will talk about their glorious journey in the industry. Apart from sharing some interesting stories from their lives, the two will also make the audience groove to some of their iconic numbers.

Usha Uthup’s special tribute to Kapil Sharma

Versatile singer Usha Uthup will talk about completing 50 years in the industry. Usha will share that she has sung in around eight foreign and 17 Indian languages. Thanking Kapil Sharma, the singer will share that she had a gala time being on his show. While talking about her love for bindis and bangles, she will reveal that she put a special bindi with ‘K’ on it, to define her love for Kapil. The comedy star will be left emotional at this gesture.

When a journalist called Usha Uthup a ‘bhoot’

While talking about her distinct style, Usha Uthup will reveal that people usually get scared of her looks and voice. And the majority of them usually assume her to be a man because of her voice. Usha will share that she has always been very open and courageous while discussing the way people perceived her. Much to everyone’s surprise, Usha will share that once a journalist, during an interview, told her that she looks like a ghost.

Sudesh Bhosle mimics Amitabh Bachchan

In a fun segment, Krushna Abhishek will get Sudesh Bhosle to mimic Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran singer will reveal that he has been mimicing Big B from a very long time. While talking about his inspiration, he will reveal that he considers Kishore Kumar as his God. He will say that throughout his journey, it was the iconic singer who motivated him.

Usha’s loss and gain in the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Usha Uthup will share that she believes ‘gaane gaane pe likha hai gaane wale ka naam.’ She will go on to share that the song “Dum Maaro Dum” was supposed to be a duet and she was to sing it with Asha Bhosle. The two had even spent time rehearsing for it. But when she wasn’t called on the day of recording, she was told by RD Burman that the song would be sung only by Asha. While she was upset about it, a believer of fate, she let it go. And much to her delight, she did get an opportunity to sing the title song “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” with Asha Bhosle.