The Kapil Sharma Show preview: When Udit Narayan imagined Madhuri Dixit while singing Dhak Dhak

This Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host the Narayans – Udit, Aditya and Deepa on the stage. The singing family will for the first time get candid about their bonding with each other on a public forum. Udit Narayan will also talk about his struggling days while Aditya Narayan will reveal some fun facts about his parents. The singers will also entertain the audience with some of their popular songs.

Advertising

Udit Narayan shares Madhuri was on his mind while singing Dhak Dhak

Kapil Sharma will begin the show by asking Udit Narayan how he manages to sing such beautiful romantic numbers. He will quiz him whether he has a secret inspiration or he imagines himself to be the hero of that particular number. Surprising everyone, Udit Narayan will state that rather than the hero, he was actually imagining Madhuri Dixit while singing “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”. He will confess that Madhuri is so charming and made it easier for him to sing the song.

How Udit Narayan bagged his first singing project

Udit Narayan will open up about his struggling days on the stage. Coming from a farmer’s family, he had no connection in the industry. He will share that he used to go to musician Rajesh Roshan’s office every day so that he could notice him. Udit Narayan will share that Roshan was looking to get someone to sing a folk song along with Mohd Rafi for Unees Bees. When he couldn’t find a big singer for the same, he decided to give Narayan a chance.

Advertising

Aditya talks about his bond with his father Udit Narayan

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Aditya will talk about the equation with his father. Junior Narayan will reveal that most of his girlfriends would come home only to meet Udit Narayan and take his autograph. Going back to his childhood days, Aditya will also share how he used to pretend as Udit Narayan on the phone and call for ice cream home.

Udit-Deepa’s love story

Aditya Narayan will also take the opportunity to share his parents’ love story. He will reveal that his father was very romantic and quite filmy. Udit Narayan would stand in the rain and demand Deepa to meet him or else he wouldn’t go back. A blushing Deepa will talk about how she was working as an air hostess and was passionate about singing. It was music that brought the couple together.