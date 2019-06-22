The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical night with Superstar Singer team

This Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host the team of Superstar Singer. Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali and coaches Salman Ali, Nitin Kumar, Jyotica Tangri and Sachin Valmiki will grace the show. Host Kapil Sharma, who is also a great singer, will be seen entertaining all with his soulful performance. The musical night will also see a few contestants from the upcoming kids’ singing reality show performing on the stage.

Kapil Sharma-Archana Puran Singh’s guru-shishya moment

After the judges of Superstar Singer get comfortable with Kapil Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya will ask him to sing. The singer-composer will state that he knows Kapil has a beautiful voice and he should enthrall his guests with a song. While Kapil will be overwhelmed with the compliment, he will shock everyone when he will go up to Archana Puran Singh and touch her feet. He will share that it’s necessary to seek the blessings of one’s guru before any performance. His candid action will leave everyone in splits.

Alka Yagnik and Kapil Sharma’s special connection

Alka Yagnik will reveal a special connection she has with Kapil Sharma. The iconic singer’s daughter Syesha Kapoor also got married on the same day as Kapil (December 12). Alka Yagnik will say that she really adores Kapil Sharma. So, while she was caught up with preparation and responsibilities at her daughter’s wedding, she did take out time to go to Kapil’s wedding for a few minutes to wish him.

Javed Ali’s musical journey

Javed Ali will open up about his journey in the music industry. He will share that the Punjabi song “Tanga Wale Nain” was his inspiration to become a singer. Javed will also talk about his father’s support. He will share that his father never forced him to pursue anything but always guided him in every step of his life. Javed will say that he is where he is only because of his father.

Himesh Reshammiya thanks Salman Khan for making his career

Himesh Reshammiya, who has been judging numerous reality shows, will also share details about his career. He will reveal that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest reasons for him to be in the music industry. As per Himesh, music was only a hobby and he never considered it as a career. It was only when Salman gave him a break, did he pursue it further. He will also thank his co-judge Alka Yagnik who sang his first song.

AR Rahman is a nightbird, reveals Alka Yagnik

Superstar Singer judge Alka Yagnik has sung for many music directors and she will have an interesting story to reveal about the award-winning composer AR Rahman. Alka will share that Rahman is a night person and even records with artists post midnight. On the other hand, Alka is a morning person and it would get difficult for her to manage with his timings. When AR Rahman got to know about it, he altered his timeline according to her. She will also share that Rahman used to earlier record only in Chennai but recently he has started working in Mumbai also.