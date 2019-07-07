The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical night with Sukhwinder, Jubin and Mithoon

This Sunday will be all about music on The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will be graced tonight by acclaimed singers Sukhwinder Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Mithoon and director-producer Shailendra Singh. The celebrities will be on the show to promote their new song One India, My India. They will also perform live for the audience, leaving everyone mesmerised.

Sukhwinder Singh’s USA connect

Talking about his experience of performing in Dallas, Texas, Sukhwinder will share that he sang the title track of “Chak De! India” in the States. He will further share that one of his team members handed him an Indian Flag symbolizing that he represents India. But taking a chance, Singh grabbed the US flag wanting to show that he respected both the nations equally.

Sukhwinder Singh has a crush on Archana

Archana Puran Singh will get emotional when Sukhwinder Singh will sing a Punjabi song, ‘Saada chidiya na chaamba’. The song is usually sung when brides bid farewell from their paternal house after their wedding. As the audience will also get misty-eyed, Sukhwinder will reveal that he has a secret crush on Archana. He will praise her for being such a humble person.

Mithoon offers a song to Kapil

Mithoon will offer Kapil Sharma to sing in his next film. But he will ask Kapil to give an audition and sing his song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ for the audience. On the other hand, producer Shailendra Singh will offer Sapna (Krushna Abhishek), a fake cheque of Rs one crore from a Nallasopara bank. His action will leave everyone in splits.

Sukhwinder talks about his association with AR Rahman

When Kapil Sharma will ask Sukhwinder Singh about his experience working with the legendary AR Rahman, he will reveal that while Rahman is a genuine and talented personality, he only prefers working late at night. Singh will share that out of curiousity he once asked Rahman the reason. And to his surprise, the Oscar-winning musician said that he likes to explore his creativity in the silence of night. He will also add that during the making of Taal, he was the only person, who could make Rahman laugh by translating his Punjabi jokes in English to him.