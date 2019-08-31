The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sudeep, Suniel and Aakanksha promote Pailwaan

On Saturday, the team of Pailwaan – Sudeep, Aakanksha Singh and Suniel Shetty will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio will have a gala time interacting with the team and even indulge in some fun games.

The episode will also have an integration segment with Sony TV’s Tara from Satara cast Roshni Walia and Upendra Limaye in attendance. Roshni, who plays the titular role of a talented dancer, will take to the stage to perform on a mash up of 20 songs.

Sudeep’s stardom

While discussing Sudeep’s stardom, it will be revealed that bubble gums and phone covers printed with Sudeep’s photos are sold in Japan. Kapil Sharma will even joke that it the superstar started a workshop on how to kill flies after his successful film Makkhi.

Kapil on Suniel Shetty and Sunny Deol’s dancing style

While interacting with the cast, Kapil Sharma will pull Suniel Shetty’s legs and state that he has heard rumours that Shetty and Sunny Deol’s action director also choreographs their dance. He will say that usually their dance is all about action. Suniel will say that both him and Sunny believe in dancing their heart out without worrying about steps.

Sudeep turned Kannada teacher for Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty will say that although he is from Karnataka, he wasn’t familiar with the language spoken in their film Pailwaan. He will share that Sudeep helped him learn the language, which is very fast and has a distinct accent. Suniel will also share that Sudeep would make him do retakes when he pronounced something wrong.

Why Sudeep avoids learning his wife’s mother tongue

Sudeep will share that he knows multiple languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu but he never tried to learn his wife’s mother tongue, Malayalam. Giving his reasons for the same, Sudeep said that this way he can avoid extra conversation with his wife’s family and relatives. He is happy communicating with them in sign language or hand gestures.