The Kapil Sharma Show: Get ready for a fun class with SOTY 2 actors Tiger, Ananya and Tara

Today, Student of the Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey will descend on The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio will also perform on various songs from their film.

Kapil Sharma will take the opportunity to test the Hindi skills of the students. He will also test their math and translations skills. His teammates Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda will also play a fun round of Kaun Banega Crorepati with the actors.

Tiger Shroff experienced college life on SOTY2 sets

Talking about the spectacular set of Student of the Year 2, Kapil Sharma will ask Tiger Shroff the difference between the set and a real college. Tiger will reveal that he hasn’t been to college, and so cannot compare the two. And it was actually on the sets of SOTY2 that he experienced college life.

Will Smith and Kapil Sharma’s connection

Tiger Shroff will take the chance to talk about his experience of working with Will Smith. The actor will share that he was really excited about getting to share screen space with the international star. Tiger will also compare Kapil Sharma with Will Smith. He will tell the comic star that both of them are so grounded and humble even when they are such big stars.

Bharti’s Ishq Wala Love with Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria

Bharti Singh will make an appearance as Guddu in the episode. As Guddu, she will talk about how real-life schools seem boring in front of Karan Johar’s grand schools. Guddu will also take the opportunity to flirt with Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. The trio will also perform a romantic act on Student of the Year song “Ishq Wala Love”.

Tiger Shroff’s crush on his teacher

During the conversation, Kapil Sharma will ask the students if they ever had a crush on a teacher. While Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria would laughingly deny it, Tiger Shroff will surprise all by saying that he did have a crush on one of his teachers in school.

Archana Puran Singh’s friendship with Jackie Shroff

To add more fun in the episode, Krushna Abhishek will dress up as Jackie Shroff. Seeing him, Archana Puran Singh will reminisce about their struggling days. She will reveal that Jackie would always help out the needy. And even when the actor wouldn’t have money, he would ask for it from people around him to give it to them. She will also recall an incident when while on a shoot, Archana fell asleep in the vanity van. Jackie switched off the lights to let her rest and made sure that no one disturbed her. She will say that Jackie has been one of her most caring friends in the industry.

Watch the fun episode with Student of the Year 2 cast tonight on Sony TV.