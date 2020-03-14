The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sooryavanshi team takes the stage

The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar to promote Sooryavanshi on the show. The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar to promote Sooryavanshi on the show.

This weekend, the lead actors of Sooryavanshi- Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be joined by director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar. While the film was set to hit theatres on March 24, the recent coronavirus outbreak has led to the film’s release being postponed. Khiladi Kumar will also reveal that his mother is the biggest fan of the show, and doesn’t miss any episode. He will also promise Kapil to get her along the next time.

Akshay Kumar performed deadly stunts without harness

Rohit Shetty will make a shocking revelation on the show that most stunts in the film were done by Akshay Kumar himself. He will also share that a deadly stunt that required him to jump on a helicopter from a bike was performed without a harness. Shocked by the information, Archana Puran Singh will quiz Akshay Kumar on how his wife reacts to his daredevil behaviour. With a broad smile, the actor will share that she has now given up.

Akshay Kumar with Bharti Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay Kumar with Bharti Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Katrina Kaif on Akshay Kumar

Kapil Sharma will prod Katrina Kaif on what took her so long to share screen space with Akshay Kumar again since the two have worked extensively in the past. She will reply saying that Kumar had been extremely busy for the last 10 year and hence never got a chance to finalise on a project that could star both of them. She will also say that Kumar had been very supportive during her initial days. He would stand in front of her when she acted to guide her. For Kaif, he was one of the few actors who believed in her.

The cast of Sooryavanshi with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show. The cast of Sooryavanshi with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay doesn’t believe in numbers

Lauding Akshay Kumar’s past releases, Kapil Sharma will ask him on his expectations from Sooryavanshi. Stating that he doesn’t believe in numbers, he will say what’s more important for him is to keep entertaining his audience with good films.

Karan Johar’s his favourite song

During a candid conversation, Kapil will ask Karan Johar about his inclination towards old songs. To everyone’s surprise, Johar will say that ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’ was his favourite song as a child.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd