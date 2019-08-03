The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah promote Khandaani Shafakhana

On Saturday, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Badshah will grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their latest film Khandani Shafakhana. While the two will talk about their individual journey, Badshah will also reveal what got him to debut as an actor with this film.

The singer will also get the audience to groove as he will croon his chartbuster songs. Kapil Sharma, who is also an enthusiastic singer, will join him as the crowd will cheer on their performance.

When Salman Khan discovered Sonakshi Sinha

Talking about her journey, Sonakshi Sinha will reveal that she was working as an audience manager in a fashion show when Salman Khan discovered her. She will share that Salman knew that he was Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter, and approached her for a film at the same show. He told her to lose weight as he had a role in mind for her. Sonakshi will also share that Salman asked her for a treat after that. However, she was left embarrassed as she only had Rs 3000 in her pocket, that she’d earned after the fashion event.

Badshah reveals the secret behind his stage name

During his conversation with Kapil Sharma, Badshah will reveal the secret behind his stage name. The rapper will reveal that he started writing and performing in the late 90s. And this was the time when Shah Rukh Khan’s film Badshah released. Since his friends loved the movie, they started calling him by the same name. The singer will reveal that’s he adapted the title Badshah, while his real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodiya.

Ranveer Singh is the best-styled actor

When quizzed by Kapil Sharma on who Sonakshi considers the best-styled actor in Bollywood, she will name Ranveer Singh. According to Sonakshi, Ranveer has a very bold fashion sense and can carry everything he wears with ease. She will also compliment his confidence and share that he never fails to impress with his fashion statement. Sonakshi will also reveal that according to her, Akshay Kumar is the fittest man in the industry while Hrithik Roshan looks elegant and stylish in whatever he wears.

Badshah hates partying

While Badshah is popular for his party numbers, that can get the crowd moving, he personally doesn’t enjoy partying. Badshah will share that he doesn’t party at all. When Kapil Sharma will quiz him how he perfectly depicts a party scene in his songs, he will share that he gets his friends to help him. The rapper will also say that he also takes inspiration from social media posts.