The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Team Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan takes the stage

On Saturday, the cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The lead actors of the upcoming film – Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar will be joined by their co-stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo for a fun episode.

While Kapil Sharma will be seen interacting with the actors about the film, Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna will be seen pulling their legs.

Ayushmann on kissing Jitendra in the film

Kapil Sharma will quiz Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar on their on-screen kissing scene. Khurrana will say that as actors, they should be able to normalise the sensitive subject. And the kiss only added more value to the story. While talking about the subject, Ayushmann will add that a lot of people still feel homosexuality is not normal, even when the Supreme Court has decriminalised section 377.

When Neena Gupta wasn’t recognised in public

Getting candid on the show, Neena Gupta will share a funny memory from the airport when people failed to recognise her. She will reveal that once she was allotted the middle seat on a flight. She spoke to the customer care executive, and even told her that she is a Bollywood actor, and would not be comfortable sitting in the middle seat. The staff did not believe her and when Gupta questioned that she hasn’t seen such a good film like Badhaai Ho, the executive questioned her back saying does she watch Tamil films. The support staff was a Tamilian, and even after a lot of persistent, she wouldn’t believe that Gupta was actually popular.

Ayushmann and Jitendra get candid about their nicknames

Talking about their times growing up, Ayushmann will confess that he was called ‘Froggy’ by his mother, given that he was always high on energy. Jitendra, on the other hand, will share that the secret behind his social media handle ‘farjigulzar’. He will reveal that he looks up to Gulzar and considers him as his inspiration.

