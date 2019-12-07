The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sanjay Dutt wants to do Donald Trump’s biopic

Sanjay Dutt on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sanjay Dutt on The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Saturday, Panipat actors Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Ashutosh Gowarikar will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will talk about the experience of shooting the historical film.

Kapil Sharma and his team will dedicate a performance to Sanjay Dutt’s best songs.

Sanjay Dutt recalls his childhood days

As the episode will kickstart, Sanjay Dutt will go on to share about his childhood days. Going down the memory lane, he will recall how he used to copy his parents’ signature in his assignments and fake his teachers’ signature to show it to his parents. He will also mention that he was very bad at studies and his dad would hit him with a belt and mom used to hit with her sandals.

Team Panipat on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sanjay Dutt wants to star in Donald Trump’s biopic

In a candid moment, Kriti Sanon will share that Panipat is Sanjay Dutt’s 200th film. When Kapil Sharma will quiz Dutt on what kind of films he wants to do next, he will share that he would love to star in Donald Trump’s biopic. According to him, Trump is a bindaas person and speaks his heart.

Kriti’s costume struggle in Panipat

While talking about her film, Kriti will reveal that it was very difficult for her to dance and do action sequences in a navari (9 yards) saree. She will also share that it was a task to also stand and watch people in front of her performing in dry sand and dust.

Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Ashutosh Gowariker promote Panipat.

Ajay Devgn is Sanju’s personal doctor

Kapil Sharma will enquire from Sanjay Dutt about a rumour that Ajay Devgn is his personal doctor. Confirming the same Sanjay will mention that Ajay has immense knowledge of homoeopathic medicines and gives best advice on it to his close friends.

