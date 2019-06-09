The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sandeep Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia and Dutee Chand to share their inspiring journey

The Kapil Sharma Show will host sports icon Bhaichung Bhutia, Dutee Chand and Sandeep Singh on Sunday episode. The celebrated sportspeople will be seen enjoying themselves in the fun setup. The trio will not only give interesting insights into the sport they play, but they will also reveal some fun personal anecdotes from their lives.

Sandeep Singh trains the new generation of hockey players

On the show, Sandeep Singh will talk about the unfortunate incident when he was accidentally shot, that forced him to be bedridden for two years. Sandeep will talk about how it’s a hard fact that in India we get pizzas within 30 minutes but ambulance takes more time. He will share how he had lost a lot of blood before he could reach the hospital and doctors had given up all hopes on him. But it was his will power and dedication that he made a comeback to the game and even captained the team in 2009. Sandeep will share that he runs a hockey academy with approximately 150 kids today. While he trains them to be the next generation of hockey, his family takes care of the upbringing of the kids.

Bhaichung Bhutia believes his biopic won’t be inspirational

Kapil Sharma will quiz Bhaichung Bhutia if he has thought about having a biopic. The acclaimed footballer will say that while he has been approached by many for a biopic, he feels his story is not too inspiring.

Dutee Chand used to run barefoot in village

Dutee Chand will talk about her struggles when she started running. She will share that she had to manage and help her mother with household chores but that didn’t stop her from doing what she wanted to do. Dutee will talk about the time when she used to run barefoot at the banks of a river near her house, as the roads were not meant for running and she didn’t have money to buy shoes. She will also reveal that her mother used to make her wear a long frock that used to touch her feet, making it even more difficult to run. But she took all the challenges in her stride and fulfilled her dreams.

Kapil Sharma wants to visit the Northeast

In a conversation with Bhaichung Bhutia, Kapil Sharma will be surprised to know he belongs to Sikkim. The funnyman will share that he plans to travel to Northeast with his family soon. Bhaichung will happily inform Kapil that he has a huge following there and he should definitely visit the place for his fans.

The inspiring episode will air tonight on Sony TV.