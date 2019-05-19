The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sakshi Malik, Yogeshwar Dutt and Manika Batra to grace Kapil Sharma’s show

On Sunday, Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Yogeshwar Dutt and table tennis champion Manika Batra will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. While Sakshi will be joined by her husband Satyawart Kadian, Yogeshwar Dutt’s wife Sheetal will also join in on the fun.

To make the night more special, king of Punjabi music, Daler Mehndi will perform some of his iconic numbers.

Sakshi Malik’s journey in wrestling

Kapil Sharma will tell Sakshi Malik that since she has been training from a young age, no one must have dared to eve tease her. While Sakshi will agree, she will also share that when she started, girls were not encouraged to take up sports. Sakshi will state that earlier people looked down at girls wrestling but her parents supported her. She actually started doing dangal with boys to build strength and train herself better. Sakshi will take the opportunity to commend parents, mostly in Haryana, who are now backing their daughters.

How Satyawart uplifts Sakshi’s mood

Sakshi Malik, while talking about her husband Satyawart Kadian, will share some of his qualities. The wrestler will share that recently she couldn’t do well in one of the matches. While traveling back, Satyawart sang for 30 minutes to uplift her mood. She will share that he always motivates her and these cute gestures bring a smile on her face.

Manika Batra’s beauty secrets

Table tennis champion Manika Batra will be asked by Kapil Sharma about her health and beauty regime. While the sportstar will admit that she doesn’t believe in compromising on anything and eats everything, she does work out on a daily basis. She will also reveal that golgappas are her weakness and whenever she gets a chance, she loves to gorge on them.

Yogeshwar Dutt loves The Kapil Sharma Show

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will reveal that The Kapil Sharma Show gives him real strength and he watches it as a stress buster before every match. He will share that watching the show further motivates him and gives him calmness to fight.