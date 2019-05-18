The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap grace the stage

On Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. The sports stars recently got married and while on the show, they will reveal some of their most interesting secrets.

Saina will also share that she loves watching The Kapil Sharma Show. She even gets her team to watch the show during tournaments, to get them to relax and boost their performance.

Parupalli’s romantic proposal to Saina

While talking about their relationship, Saina will reveal that she and Parupalli have been friends from the age of 12. Taking the opportunity, Parupalli will propose to Saina once again and sing ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ for her. The badminton star would be left blushing while the audience would cheer the two.

Parupalli says Saina can pen ‘1000 silly reasons to fight’

Parupalli will reveal that Saina is a die-hard Bollywood fan and wants to watch every film that gets released. He, on the other hand, doesn’t enjoy movies much. But Saina ensures that he tags along with her to the cinema halls. So every time a film releases, the two end up fighting. Parupalli will also state that Saina can easily pen a bestseller, ‘1000 silly reasons to fight’. The loving husband will share that Saina can watch Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge multiple times.

Saina Nehwal lauds her husband Parupalli

After Parupalli, it would be time for Saina to reveal his secrets. She will say that Parupalli is a supporting husband and doesn’t shy away from doing household chores. He is also very particular about cleanliness. Saina will say that it’s adorable when he cooks ‘dal-chawal’ for her, knowing that she loves it.

Kapil recalls his own wedding

While talking about Saina and Parupalli’s wedding, Kapil Sharma will recall his own wedding festivities. He will reveal that he didn’t even know half of the guests present at the function. According to Kapil, out of the 5000 guests, he hardly knew 50 of them personally.