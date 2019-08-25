The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor take the stage

On Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The trio will also be joined by singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Tulsi Kumar for a musical night.

The Saaho actors will talk about their personal life and share their experience of working together. Prabhas and Shraddha will also share what they do a day before their film releases.

Prabhas received more than 5000 love proposals

Kapil Sharma will ask Prabhas whether he did receive 5000 love proposals. Although embarrassed by the question, Prabhas will confirm that it could be true. He will tell Kapil that he has received numerous proposals but never counted them. Kapil will further joke that he received just one and he got married by accepting it.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Telugu hangover

Shraddha Kapoor will talk about her preparation of learning Telugu. She will share that it was really a difficult task for her and she tried her best to get a hang on the language. She will reveal that since she used to practice the whole day, she would even end up talking in Telugu in her sleep as well.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s negative role connection

Neil Nitin Mukesh will reveal that when he showed the script of Johnny Gaddar to his mother, she was really disappointed. According to her, a singer’s son should do something around music and dance and not become the villain. Neil will say that to prove people that a singer’s son could do action-packed roles too, he picked up the negative role.

How Prabhas and Shraddha cope with the nerves

Kapil will ask Prabhas and Shraddha how they cope up with all the nerves before their film releases. While the Baahubali actor will say that he sleeps the entire day to avoid the stress, Shraddha will reveal that she usually gets indigestion issues before the release. Prabhas will even share that if it was upto him, he would stop the promotional interviews as it gets really hectic.

Prabhas is a huge fan of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan

Archana Purana Singh will quiz Prabhas about his favorite Bollywood movie, to which he will name Dangal and Sholay. He will also say that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. And when it comes to female actors, he will name Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Shraddha draws a comparison between Bollywood and south film industry

Kapil Sharma will quiz Shraddha Kapoor on the difference she found working in the south compared to Bollywood. The Baaghi actor will state that people down south are very soft-spoken and respectful, whereas, in Bollywood, the tone is a little louder and demanding.