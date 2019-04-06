The Kapil Sharma Show preview: RAW actors John Abraham and Mouni Roy take the stage

Romeo Akbar Walter actors John Abraham and Mouni Roy will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. During the show, John will confess that if he was a girl, he would have definitely fallen for Kapil. The actor will share that girls today don’t just want good looks and personality but also want their partner to be humorous and entertaining.

John’s love for auto rides

Kapil will share an interesting secret about John Abraham. He will reveal that even though John has a number of cars and bikes, he still wishes to go around in an autorickshaw. To this, John will share that he has a best friend ‘Kuckoo’, who is an auto driver. He will say that he likes to go on rides with him. Also being from a middle-class family, he has grown up using public transport and he really enjoys his auto rides.

Abhishek Bachchan, the last romance for John Abraham

While talking about romancing onscreen, John Abraham will share that he hasn’t played a lover in any of his films after his marriage. The actor will share that the last time he recalls romancing someone, it’s Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana.

John reveals his life’s biggest sacrifice

John will reveal that he hasn’t eaten his favourite sweet kaju katli for 25 years. When Kapil will ask how he manages to get the same kind of satisfaction, John will say that he has found its substitute in the sound of bikes and cars. He completely loves the noise his motorbikes make.

Mouni’s inspiration in life

While talking about her personality, Mouni Roy will state that she is inspired by Audrey Hepburn for her looks, style and elegance. The popular TV actor will also reveal that she has an injury on her hand. John will then mimic Mouni’s Naagin style dance and say that caused her the injury.

John wants to be like Kapil Sharma

Kapil will ask John if he ever gets a chance to turn into someone else, who will he be? The action star will immediately reply that he would love to be like Kapil Sharma.

Watch John Abraham and Mouni Roy on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.