The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori reminisce Aashiqui

On Saturday, the cast of Aashiqui will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. Anu Agarwal, Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori will be seen going down memory lane to celebrate 30 years since the film hit theatres. The actors will talk about being part of the evergreen film, and how it still gets love from the audience.

The cast on celebrating Aashiqui’s success on The Kapil Sharma Show

Rahul Roy will talk about Aashiqui completing three decades. He will share that they never realised that the film will go down in history. He will also add that to celebrate the ‘hit’ of a film on a platform where most actors promote their upcoming project is a huge compliment. Going on a nostalgic ride, he will say that he gets overwhelmed by the love the film still gets from the audience.

Mahesh Bhatt was adamant on casting Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy will share that he never thought that he would work in Hindi cinema and used to accompany Mahesh Bhatt to various film sets so that he could catch the nuances of film making and acting by observing actors. He used to silently observe ace actors like Anupam Kher, Meenakshi Sheshadri among more. Thanking the filmmaker, Roy will say that despite the industry talking against him, Bhatt went with his instinct of casting him as the lead. He will also share that the film was loved so much by the audience, that they would buy the ticket in black for Rs 1500, which was quite a big amount even then.

Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal get nostalgic

Getting nostalgic, Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal will share memories of working together in Aashiqui. Roy will talk about the time when they were shooting in a jungle for the song “Jaan-e-jigar Jaaneman.” He will say that he had to come running for the shot, and since he did not have an idea, he went too far. Mahesh Bhatt had to cut the shot and even screamed at him. Agarwal, on her part will say that she took six months to sign the film, as she wasn’t confident. She also shared that Bhatt sir nicknamed her as ‘one-take artist’ as she shot all her scenes at one go.

Why Anu Agarwal was asked to vacate her flat after the success of Aashiqui

Going down the memory lane, Anu Agarwal will share that her life completely changed after Aashiqui. She will reveal that she realised the success of the film after she witnessed hundreds of people crowding outside her house, the next day of the release. The fans would sing songs and gather to catch a glimpse of Agarwal, and even stick posters on the wall. She will also confess that she had to pay a big price of her popularity as her landlord asked her to vacate the house, citing that journalists were even bothering them for interviews.

SRK’s part in Darr was originally offered to Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy will share that after Aashiqui released, he did not get even a single offer for six months. And suddenly he had almost 50 film offers at one time. He will share that Yash Chopra called him for a film narration for a character that was written with him in mind. The film was Darr and since he had no dates, Roy had to decline the offer, which eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan. Accepting it as his fate, he will say that he has no complaints.

