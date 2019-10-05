The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Priyanka Chopra reveals how the Jonas’ reacted to Indian wedding rituals

This weekend, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will promote their upcoming release The Sky Is Pink on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 11.

Just like her previous visits on Kapil’s show, this time too, Priyanka is going to have a fun banter with the actor-comedian. She will also reveal some secrets about her intimate wedding ceremony that happened in India in December 2018.

Quarrel during Priyanka Chopra’s Indian wedding ceremony

During a conversation with Kapil, Priyanka will share how her family and Nick’s family had a fight during the ‘Jaimala’ ceremony. When Priyanka’s brothers picked her up, Nick’s family thought it was a fight. So, they also raised Nick and pushed each other in it.

Nick Jonas helped during the pre-wedding preparations

When Kapil will mention it to Priyanka how here in India we do a lot of preparations like getting cylinders before the wedding ceremony and ask her what preparations Nick did during their marriage, Priyanka will respond saying Nick was also doing the same. She sent him to get the cylinders. Nick and his family came to India 10 days before the wedding and helped her in the wedding preparations so that she could shoot for The Sky Is Pink.

Why Priyanka Chopra’s nickname is Mitthu

Kapil tries to enquire about a rumour that PeeCeee is called Mitthu because she likes eating chillies. Explaining the same, the actor says, “It’s true. My ‘bua’ gave me this name because I keep mimicking everyone around me.”

When Farhan Akhtar had to apply ice cream on his face on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do

On being quizzed by Kapil about this rumour about Farhan applying ice cream on his face instead of make-up. Farhan will share his director asked him to apply ice cream on his face to attract Pluto (dog) so that he gives him lots of love.

Farhan Akhtar asked Abhay Deol to not sing after “Senorita”

Kapil will have a question about Farhan asking Abhay Deol to sing all the songs in his movies after being impressed with his singing in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song “Senorita”. Clarifying the same, Farhan says he was impressed with his singing but he asked Abhay to not sing any of the songs after this because he wanted “Senorita” to be a special song and one of it’s kind.

Priyanka asks Kapil to choose between Ginni and his mom

Priyanka Chopra will put Kapil in a difficult situation by asking him who will he go to if both, his wife Ginni and his mother, call him at the same time. Using his talent of wordplay, Kapil will say both of them are always at the same place. But, his mother will interrupt and say he will definitely go to Ginni.