The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Popular hasya kavis to join in on the fun

The Kapil Sharma Show will host popular hasya kavis- Anjum Rahbar, Arun Gemini and Pradeep Choubey today. The talented poets will also celebrate Holi with Kapil and his team. Apart from hilarious moments, the episode will also have many musical acts.

Pradeep Choubey’s secret behind nickname Vazandaar Kavi:

Choubey ji, as he is fondly called, will mention that he has written a lot of poems on his weight. And since his poems are also very deep, he is called a ‘vazandaar poet’ (heavy poet). He will also hilariously add that he has gained weight and is now referred to as vazandaar only because of being over-weight.

Kapil reveals why he married so late:

Kapil Sharma will reveal the reality behind marrying late. He will share how people used to ask him about his career and when they got to know he is a comedian, they would reject his marriage proposals. Poet Arjun will also share how till date his mother-in-law asks him what to tell her relatives when they ask about his career.

Choubey ji’s introduction to hasya kavi:

The poet will share that during his college days, he had an interest in singing and even won two medals for that- one for starting the song and the other for ending his song. He even got a second-hand harmonium at home and used to play it aloud. After a week, his neighbours came and asked him to hand over his harmonium since they wished to sleep that night after a week-long hustle. And such incidents about himself inspired him to write hasya kavitas.

Bachcha Yadav reminds Arun of Choubey:

Bachcha Yadav, who has a distinct way of telling his ‘joks’, will surprise the guests with his shayaris. Hearing him, Arun will state that he reminds him of a young Pradeep Choubey. According to him, Bachcha’s expressions and shayaris are very similar to Pradeep’s poems.

Anjum Rahbar’s love letters:

Anjum will express her love for writing letters. She will explain how she loved writing letters and would also receive many love letters in her youth. In fact, her family came across the love letters and scolded her for the same. She will also reveal that she left her house because her choices did not match with her family’s choices.

Realising the difference between confidence and over-confidence:

Pradeep will narrate an incident where they were at a ‘kavi sammelan’ with 60 poets on stage and 7000 men. His chance to recite the poem was towards the end as he was a senior citizen. His turn only came at 4 am when only two people were left. He recited the entire poem and thanked the other person for being a good listener since he was the only one who waited for him to recite. The listener then told him that he was not waiting for Pradeep. In fact, he was waiting to recite his own poem as his turn was after Pradeep. The poet will remark that it was that moment he realized the difference between confidence and overconfidence.