The Kapil Sharma Show preview: An entertaining night with popular Bhojpuri stars

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will see popular Bhojpuri stars Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav), Aamrapali, Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee join the fun. The episode will also see the guests performing on a number of peppy Bhojpuri songs.

Akshay Kumar to do a Bhojpuri film?

Dinesh Nirahua and Aamrapali will make a grand entry riding on an auto rickshaw. They will share that in the last five years, they have done 25 films together. Nirahua will even go on to reveal that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is also looking forward to doing Bhojpuri movies in the future.

What’s in a name?

Khesari Lal’s name was previously named Shatrughan, which he changed later. The actor will share that Khesari is a dal (pulse) which can be grown anywhere. And likewise, wherever he went, he would find friends. This is why he was nicknamed Khesari. Quoting Shakespeare, Nirahua will also say ‘What’s in a name?’ He will go on to share that different people call him by different names. Once a Nepali choreographer called him Hirhui. In Delhi, an announcer called him Nerhua, while in Banaras someone named him Mahua ji. Aamrapali will also reveal that she was named ‘Dhumrapali’ after her movie Jigarwala, in which she was seen smoking bidi.

Aamrapali’s entry into the Bhojpuri Industry

Aamrapali has worked on television before moving into the Bhojpuri industry. Sharing that in 2014, the industry was on a critical stage, Aamrapali had then signed a film with Nirahua which turned out to be a big hit. The film had a run time of more than 50 days.

Archana, a lookalike of Ravi Kishen?

The Bhojpuri actors will be seen having a blast with The Kapil Sharma Show team. As the conversation will become more fun, someone in the audience will suggest that Archana Puran Singh looks like Ravi Kishen. He will go on to add that it seems that Ravi Kishen has been made to sit there in a woman’s clothing. The comment will leave everyone present in splits while Archana will be left embarrassed by it.

Nirahua is a Karishma Kapoor fan

The Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua will share that he is a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor. Sharing memories of his childhood, the actor will share that he had bunked his NCC classes to watch Raja Hindustani at the theatre.

The episode with Nirahua, Aamrapali, Khesari and Rani will air tonight on Sony TV.