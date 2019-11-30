The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya promote Pati Patni Aur Woh

The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kapil Sharma and his team will also surprise Kartik Aaryan by celebrating his birthday on the sets. The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kapil Sharma and his team will also surprise Kartik Aaryan by celebrating his birthday on the sets.

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pedneker and Ananya Panday will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio will be on the stage to promote their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

While the actors will indulge in some fun leg-pulling session, Kapil and his team will also surprise Kartik by celebrating his birthday on the sets.

When Bhumi attended weddings uninvited

Kapil Sharma will quiz the actors if they have ever attended a wedding uninvited.

Talking about weddings, Kapil Sharma will quiz the actors if they have ever attended a wedding uninvited. While Kartik and Ananya will negate the idea, Bhumi will share that she has indeed attended a few weddings uninvited, before she entered the industry. She will share that she has even danced at those weddings like it’s her best friend’s marriage.

Ananya Panday’s sponsored birthday parties

Ananya Panday shared that his father has never given them a party

Kapil Sharma will quiz Ananya if Chunky Panday treated her to a party after the success of Housefull 4. The young actor shared that his father has never given them a party and even her birthday parties were sponsored by someone else. Archana Puran Singh will add that Chunky has been the one to start the trend of parties being sponsored by brands.

Bhumi wants to shoot her next film in Bhutan, Nepal or Lakshadweep

Bhumi Pedneker will mention that most of her films have been shot in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhumi Pedneker will mention that most of her films have been shot in Uttar Pradesh. While she loves the state, she will add that she now wants to travel to Nepal, Bhutan and Lakshadweep, and so wants to sign a film which will explore these locales.

Kartik ‘kissing’ rewards on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh

In a candid conversation, Kartik Aaryan will share that he completed the shoot of the song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ in one take. Revealing the motivation behind it, the actor will state that the choreographers Bosco Ceaser told him that he would be rewarded with kisses if he manages to do that.

