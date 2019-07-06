The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Parthiv Patel takes the Gujarati test

Riding high on cricket fever, this Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome Indian cricketers Parthiv Patel, Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav. Apart from talking about their journey and struggles, the cricketers will also share some Indian locker room secrets on the show.

Deepak Chahar and Parthiv Patel talk about their cricket journey

Deepak Chahar will leave everyone surprised when he will reveal that he took up cricket only because he was bad in academics. On the other hand, Parthiv Patel will also talk about his experience of making a career in cricket. He will share that enthusiasm and passion always take one ahead. He will encourage youngsters to refine their talent and work towards being the best version of themselves.

When Indian cricketers used to starve during matches

As the conversation will steer towards the diet of the players, Parthiv Patel will share that there are strict restrictions on getting outside food in stadiums. And this is the reason why earlier the players would sometimes starve during a match. The international player will also state that once Sachin Tendulkar told the team that if they have to starve, they should better win. Parthiv will say that his statement still motivates the players to perform better in every game. Knowing these details, Kapil Sharma will laud the Indian team for making the nation proud, even when they are under such difficult situations.

Kapil ne daale sawaalon ke Yorkers. Kya ho jayenge humaare teeno cricketers haste haste clean bold? Dekhiye inki extra innings #TheKapilSharmaShow, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/dEaAXIbVzn — Sony TV (@SonyTV) July 3, 2019

Deepak Chahar is a fan favourite

In the episode, Deepak Chahar will be showered with attention and praises by a lot of girls. Many on the show will also propose to him. Embarrassed by all the attention, Deepak will apologise to the girls and share that only his sister is allowed to choose the bride for him. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, will showcase his filmy side when he will dance with a few female guests.

Parthiv Patel takes the Gujarati test

Kapil Sharma will decide to test Parthiv Patel’s Gujarati skills. He will give Parthiv some Bollywood lines to translate in his mother tongue. The sporting player will be seen making the audience laugh in the task, as he will mouth popular lines of Hindi film superstars in Gujarati. Suryakumar Yadav will also present his acting skills as he will enact Paresh Rawal’s Babu Rao on the stage.