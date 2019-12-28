The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical night with Neha, Sonu and Tony Kakkar

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

This Saturday would be a musical night on The Kapil Sharma Show. Singing sensation Neha Kakkar along with her talented siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar will make things fun for TV viewers. The trio will go on to share some lesser-known facts about their childhood and their career. The singers will also enthrall the audience with a rocking performance.

Neha shares she is more popular than Ranveer Singh on Instagram

Kapil Sharma will congratulate Neha Kakkar for being one of the five celebrities, who were awarded by Instagram for their huge number of followers. The singer will share that she was the only singer on the list and has more than 30 million followers. Neha will then go on to confess that she has more numbers than even Ranveer Singh. In a candid mood, she will add that she loves the actor and his wife Deepika Padukone, and even follows them on Instagram.

Kakkar siblings share stories from their childhood

The Kakkar siblings will talk about their struggles and how they started by singing in Jagratas. They will share that they used to travel at nights during the harsh winters in Delhi, and it was a really difficult time for them. Neha will reveal that the three of them along with their parents used to travel on one scooter from Hrishikesh and they would all freeze in the cold. After they managed to earn a good amount, they bought a Maruti van. She will say that the three of them would sleep in the back seat so that they could sing all night during the jagran.

The Kakkar siblings share lesser-known stories from their childhood to the audience.

Neha Kakkar is proud of her height

A few weeks back, Neha Kakkar was in the news after jokes were made on her short height. In a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Neha will share that she feels proud to be the shortest female singer. She will share that while she enjoys doing playback for her favourite heroines, she makes sure that she stars in all her music videos. Neha will add that fans love watching her on her singles, and that definitely is a reason for her happiness.

Tony jokes that Neha buys shoes at kids’ store

In a fun mood, Kapil Sharma will pull Neha Kakkar’s legs saying that she can travel in half a ticket as she looks no less than a kid. While denying doing that the singer will reveal that her shoe size is US 2.5. Her brother Tony Kakkar will then joke that she can even buy footwear at a kids’ store, leaving her embarrassed.

Kapil Sharma's pet Cheeku makes a surprise visit to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

A surprise visit by Kapil’s pet

While the team would be shooting the episode, Kapil Sharma’s pet Cheeku will make a surprise visit. Halting the shoot, Kapil and the entire team would get on to pampering the cute pup, who would be seen enjoying all the attention.

