The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Neetu Kapoor talks about ‘retirement,’ marriage with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor will be the next guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Sunday episode will see them getting candid about their lives, share stories about Rishi Kapoor and also reveal Ranbir Kapoor’s secrets.

Riddhima’s debut on The Kapil Sharma Show

While Neetu Kapoor enjoyed her time on The Kapil Sharma Show and will be seen laughing her heart out throughout, she will share that her daughter Riddhima Kapoor’s presence has made it more special. She will mention how it is Riddhima’s debut and she couldn’t have had a better opportunity. The mother-daughter duo will also be seen sharing some fun and interesting moments from their lives.

Krushna Abhishek ups the humor quotient

While Kapil Sharma has fun and engaging conversations with the mother-daughter duo, it is Krushna Abhishek who will leave them in splits! Dressed as Amitabh Bachchan and impersonating his baritone voice and body language, Krushna will be seen acting out famous scenes and dialogues of Big B and even match steps with Neetu. Impressed by his performance, the Kapoor ladies will not be able to stop praising him.

The cast of the Kapil Sharma Show with Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor. (Photo: PR Handout) The cast of the Kapil Sharma Show with Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor. (Photo: PR Handout)

Riddhima to reveal Ranbir’s big secret

While chatting with Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor will reveal that Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things without seeking her permission and gift them to his female friends. Riddhima will share that she used to study in London and once when she returned home during her holiday, one of Ranbir’s female friends came home. Riddima noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to hers, which she hadn’t been able to find. It is only then she realized that to save pocket money, Ranbir used to gift his female friends most of her belongings.

Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: PR Handout) Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: PR Handout)

Neetu Kapoor on taking a ‘retirement’

During a candid conversation, Neetu Kapoor will reveal that she had worked non-stop for 15 years when she started her career, and had decided to take a break. This is when Rishi Kapoor came into her life, and she chose to get married at the age of 20 and take a retirement from work.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.