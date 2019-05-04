The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao all set to celebrate the success of Badhaai Ho

On Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host Badhaai Ho actors Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and director Amit Sharma. The team will be seen sharing secrets and their fun experience of working together.

Pop sensation Guru Randhawa will also join the show to promote his song “Slowly Slowly” that he shot in collaboration with international star Pitbull.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao’s Badhaai Ho journey

Neena Gupta will reveal that after Tabu refused to do the film, she recommended Neena to the producers. But Ayushmann Khurana, who was already signed, felt Neena was quite hot to play his mother. Only after watching her short film Khujli were the makers sure about having her on-board. On the other hand, Gajraj Rao will share that it was his wife who forced him to take up such a meaty role. He will also share that Ayushmann had suggested his name to the producers.

Why Gajraj Rao calls his wife every 30 minutes?

While talking about their relationships, Gajraj Rao will reveal that he calls his wife after every half an hour. He will share that he once watched a European movie about a married couple, where one of them loses memory. Only then the other partner realises how they never shared anything worth remembering. After the film, Gajraj decided that he wanted his wife to be up-to-date about everything happening in his life.

Badhaai Ho team shares each other’s secrets

Revealing some behind the scenes secrets, Amit Sharma will share that both Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are very talkative. He would keep them away from each other so that they don’t get into long conversations before shoots. He will also reveal that Gajraj is a selfie king and loves clicking pictures with everyone. On the other hand, the actors will share how Amit created a fun and comfortable environment at work. So much that no one wanted to pack up and go home. They will also reveal that Amit is quite a good actor and enacts every scene to his actors before they start rolling.

Neena Gupta was scared about Masaba’s reaction to her tweet asking for work

On the show, Neena Gupta will also talk about the now-famous tweet that she had posted asking for work. The actor will share that while she posted it out of frustration, she was scared how her daughter Masaba would react to it. But to her surprise, Masaba supported her. Archana Puran Singh will also laud Neena’s action calling the tweet a master-stroke.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta thank Kapil Sharma and team

Gajraj Rao will laughingly confess that the sole purpose of taking up Badhaai Ho was to be invited on The Kapil Sharma Show some day. He will congratulate Kapil Sharma and his team for making the world laugh. Neena Gupta, on her part, will thank Kapil for giving her a vanity van.