The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Female cricketers and Neha Bhasin to join the fun

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host star players of the Indian women’s cricket team – Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami. The trio will be seen sharing their experiences and funny stories of their time on the ground and the dressing room.

Kapil Sharma and his team will share how much they feel honoured to have these women on their show. While chatting about cricket, Kapil will ask the cricketers how they differentiate between whistles celebrating their scores and the ones trying to tease them. Veda will say she knows all about teasing women with whistles, leaving Kapil at a loss for words.

Mithali stumps all with her cricketing skills

The Indian team captain Mithali Raj will decide to indulge in a fun game of cricket with some of the audience members. Some of the men would also be chosen by Kapil to act as cheerleaders. Kapil will also take the opportunity to laud the team for making India proud at every tournament.

Indian cricket team’s quirky superstition

During the conversation, Kapil will ask the cricketers if they like to apply make-up before the match. Mithali Raj will share that when she is bowling, she does put kajal. Further revealing their quirky superstitions, she will share that the entire team believes that if one member cuts her hair, there is a possibility that they will take more wickets.

Neha Bhasin’s rocking performance

Apart from the celebrated cricketers, playback singer Neha Bhasin will also grace the show. She will take the stage to croon some of her popular songs. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh will also join her on the stage. The two will be seen matching steps with the singer.

Mountaineer twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik join the fun

The Kapil Sharma Show will also host mountaineers Tashi Malik and Nungshi Malik, the twins to have climbed the Seven Summits, reach North and South Poles and completed the Three Poles Challenge and the Adventurers Grand Slam. Tashi and Nungshi will talk about their achievements and what motivated them to create so many records. To Kapil’s surprise, the siblings will share that whenever they feel lonely or emotional, they always tune into his show.